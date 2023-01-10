Singer El DeBarge Busted For Drugs, Weapons

Singer El DeBarge was arrested early Sunday morning at a gas station in Burbank, California after police officers allegedly found weapons and drugs in his car.

According to public records, DeBarge was arrested just before 4 a.m. PT and booked into jail 90 minutes later. He was released at 6:15 p.m. on $25,000 U.S. bond.

DeBarge, 61, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a baton.

TMZ reported that officers who approached the singer’s vehicle because it had expired tags saw a metal baton. A subsequent search resulted in pepper spray and narcotics – suspected to be heroin – allegedly being found in the car.

DeBarge is also accused of not having a valid drivers license.

A five-time Grammy nominee, DeBarge had hits like “Who’s Holding Donna Now” and “Rhythm of the Night” with his family group DeBarge and solo hits like “Who’s Johnny” and “Love Always.”

He was arrested for drug possession in 2001 and at least three times between 2006 and 2008. After serving 13 months behind bars, DeBarge announced that he was clean – but he returned to rehab in 2011.