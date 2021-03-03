Singer Elle King Expecting Baby After 2 'Very Big Losses'

Elle King shared news on Wednesday that she is expecting her first baby.

The 31-year-old singer, best known for her Grammy-nominated hit “Ex’s & Oh’s,” made the announcement of her “high risk pregnancy” via Instagram.

“This news comes with a great deal of fear, and I hope that all mothers-to-be, in whatever sense that may be, know that I am trying to be very sensitive,” she wrote. “You see, this miracle baby comes after two very big losses. It’s a terrifying and extremely painful experience for everyone. But the sun always rises, and I never really let go to let the universe decide when I was ready.”

King added: “I remember every pregnancy announcement felt like a dagger to me. So I want to be very delicate and say to YOU! That soon to be mom, who’s maybe had a loss, or has been struggling with fertility, I’m telling you, our babies come. And I love you. What women go through on this journey make us nothing less than WARRIORS.”

The father is King’s fiancé, Boston-based tattoo artist Dan Tooker. The couple got engaged last October after a year of dating. She previously had a brief marriage to Andrew Ferguson.

King is the daughter of comedian Rob Schneider and former model London King. Her latest release is “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” with Miranda Lambert.

“I am a very sober pregnant lady btw,” King quipped on Instagram.