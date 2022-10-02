Singer Hardy Suffers 'Significant Injuries' In Tour Bus Crash
Country star Hardy said Sunday he was one of four people who suffered “significant injuries” in a tour bus crash following a performance at a festival in Bristol, Tennessee.
“I’ve been released from the hospital, but ordered by doctors to recover for the next few weeks,” the 32-year-old singer wrote in a message he shared on Instagram, after sharing that the bus driver remained in hospital. “His family is with him while he is being treated and we’re all pulling … for him.”
According to local media, Hardy’s bus went off the road and overturned on Interstate 40 West near Nashville at around 3:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.
Hardy had performed at Country Thunder in Bristol, which is on the Virginia border roughly 500 km east of Nashville.
Traveler Blues: 24 Accidents Involving Musicians, Crews
The accident happened only weeks after country singer John Michael Montgomery said he suffered cuts and broken ribs when his tour bus went off a Tennessee highway, hit an embankment and flipped on its side.
Two other people were injured in that crash.