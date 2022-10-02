Singer Hardy Suffers 'Significant Injuries' In Tour Bus Crash

Country star Hardy said Sunday he was one of four people who suffered “significant injuries” in a tour bus crash following a performance at a festival in Bristol, Tennessee.

“I’ve been released from the hospital, but ordered by doctors to recover for the next few weeks,” the 32-year-old singer wrote in a message he shared on Instagram, after sharing that the bus driver remained in hospital. “His family is with him while he is being treated and we’re all pulling … for him.”

According to local media, Hardy’s bus went off the road and overturned on Interstate 40 West near Nashville at around 3:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Hardy had performed at Country Thunder in Bristol, which is on the Virginia border roughly 500 km east of Nashville.

The accident happened only weeks after country singer John Michael Montgomery said he suffered cuts and broken ribs when his tour bus went off a Tennessee highway, hit an embankment and flipped on its side.

Two other people were injured in that crash.