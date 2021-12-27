Singer JoJo Announces Engagement

JoJo shared news over the holidays that she is engaged.

The singer-songwriter, who turned 31 on Dec. 20, said “yes” to actor Dexter Darden, the 30-year-old who plays high schooler Devante on Saved by the Bell. He popped the question with a diamond ring from Hardline 52 Diamond Setters.

“forever with YOU? Sign me UP,” JoJo captioned a set of photos of the special day. “the most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him. so obviously I said YESSS!!!

“thank you for the most epic birthday surprise ever. and for flying out my mom, your mom, and both of our best friends to share in that incredible moment with us. you are one of one.”

Darden commented: “Yupppppp … thank you for being my forever.”

JoJo’s latest EP, Trying Not to Think About It, was released in October.