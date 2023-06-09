Singer Kelis Dating Bill Murray: Report

Kelis, who is best known for her 2003 hit “Milkshake,” is said to be dating actor Bill Murray.

This is according to The U.S. Sun, which reported Thursday on the “unlikely romance” between the 43-year-old R&B singer and 72-year-old actor.

“They’ve clearly hit it off,” an unnamed “friend” is quoted as saying.

As evidence, the Sun said the two stars have been seen at the same London hotel and Murray (who is currently working in the city) has gone to see Kelis perform. They have also apparently been united by grief – even though Kelis’ husband Mike Mora died in March 2022 and Murray’s ex-wife, from whom he was divorced 15 years ago, died in January 2021.

“They’ve also both shared relatively recent bereavements and have that common bond between them,” the Sun source said. “Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap.”