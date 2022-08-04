Singer Leona Lewis Welcomes 1st Baby

Leona Lewis shared news this week that she and husband Dennis Jauch welcomed her first baby.

“And then there were three,” the 37-year-old singer captioned a photo on Instagram. “Our little Carmel Allegra arrived 22.7.22.”

Lewis confirmed in March that she was expecting. The pregnancy was revealed several days earlier by UK tabloid The Sun.

Lewis and Jauch, a dancer and choreographer, were married at Sting’s estate in Tuscany in 2019 after nine years together.

"I do want children, but Dennis and I have also talked about adopting," she told The Telegraph in 2020. “I would very much like to adopt.

“If it was up to my husband, we would have had kids yesterday.”

Lewis won The X Factor in 2006 and had success with “Bleeding Love,” a song written by singers Ryan Tedder and Jesse McCartney for her debut album Spirit. She earned three Grammy nominations in 2009, including Record of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.