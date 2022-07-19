Singer Nolan Neal Dies At 41

Nolan Neal, a singer who competed on The Voice and America’s Got Talent, was found dead Monday at his home in Nashville. He was 41.

A cause of death was not disclosed but police said there was evidence of drug use at the scene.

Neal, whose full name was Nolan Neal Seals, covered the 2000 Incubus song “Drive” on Season 10 of The Voice but failed to convince any of the four judges to turn their chairs.

He returned to the show on Season 11 and got the attention of all four judges with his version of Elton John’s 1971 hit “Tiny Dancer.” Competing on Adam Levine's team, Neal made it to the "Knockout" rounds.

In 2020, Neal earned a standing ovation on America’s Got Talent after performing the original song “Lost,” which he said was the first song he had written after getting sober.

Neal explained that he “partied really hard” after signing a record deal but was dumped by the label because when it came time to record music, “I couldn’t sing because I was just so messed up.” He said he “spiralled downwards” and “people stepped in” to get him help.

Neal was eliminated in the quarterfinals of AGT after performing another original, “Send Me A Butterfly.”

Born and raised in Nashville to musician parents, Neal worked as a demo singer and briefly fronted rock band Hinder on stage in 2014.