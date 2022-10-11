Singer Rex Orange County Accused Of Sex Assaults

Singer Rex Orange County has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in London earlier this year.

The 24-year-old, whose real name is Alex O’Connor, appeared in court on Monday to plead not guilty to six counts of sexual assault.

He was released on bail and a provisional trial date was set for Jan. 3.

“Alex is shocked by the allegations, which he denies, and looks forward to clearing his name in court,” his rep said, in a statement. “He is unable to make any further comment because of the ongoing proceedings.”

O’Connor allegedly assaulted the woman twice on one day in June and four times the following day.

The singer has released four studio albums that have spawned singles like “10/10,” “Keep It Up” and “Loving Is Easy” ft. Benny Sings. He has collaborated several times with rapper Tyler, the Creator.

In July, O’Connor announced he was cancelling a string of tour dates due to “unforeseen personal circumstances.”