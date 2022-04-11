Singer Ryan Cabrera Marries Wrestler Alexis Bliss

Singer Ryan Cabrera, who had some success in 2004 with his sophomore album Take It All Away, tied the knot Saturday with Alexis Kaufman, better known as WWE star Alexa Bliss.

Cabrera, 39, and Kaufman, 30, were married in Palm Desert, California in front of guests who were told to follow a “What would Harry Styles do?” Dress code. The groom wore a pink suit.

Performing for the newlyweds were *NSYNC stars Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick as well as Yellowcard and Jaret Reddick of Bowling for Soup.

Cabrera and Kaufman announced their engagement in November 2020 after a year of dating.

It is the first marriage for both. Kaufman was previously engaged to Matthew Adams (aka wrestler Buddy Murphy).

Best known for his singles “On the Way Down” and “True,” Cabrera has not released an album since 2008.