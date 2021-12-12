Singer, 'Signs' Writer Les Emmerson Dies Of COVID-19

Five Man Electrical Band singer-guitarist Les Emmerson, who penned their 1971 hit “Signs,” died Friday of complications from COVID-19. He was 77.

Emmerson, who had battled health issues this year, contracted COVID-19 in November. He died in the ICU of Queensway Carleton Hospital in Ottawa.

“He was a musician first and he loved his music, his loved his craft,” his daughter Kristina told CTV News.

Born in Ottawa, Emmerson replaced Dean Hagopian in The Staccatos in 1964 and became co-vocalist (with Rick Bell) and the band’s primary songwriter. Their debut album Initially was released in 1966 and included Canadian Top 40 hits like “Small Town Girl” and “It’s a Long Way Home.”

The Staccatos had their biggest hit in 1967 with “Half Past Midnight,” which was written by Emmerson. Unable to find success outside of Canada, the group changed its name to Five Man Electrical Band.

“Signs” went to No. 3 on the U.S. singles chart and “Absolutely Right” made it to No. 26.

Five Man Electrical Band split up in 1975 but Emmerson resurrected it in the mid-80s for live performances. He was inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2008.

Among those Emmerson leaves behind is Monik, his wife of 34 years.