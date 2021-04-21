Singer-Songwriter Ezra Furman Comes Out As Trans

Singer-songwriter Ezra Furman shared some deeply personal news with fans on Tuesday.

“I am very proud to be a trans woman and to have come to know it and be able to say it,” the 34-year-old wrote in an Instagram post. “This has not been an easy journey.”

Furman also revealed that she has been a mother for over two years.

“I’m telling you I’m a mom now for a specific reason. Because one problem with being trans is that we have so few visions of what it can look like to have an adult life, to grow up and be happy and not die young,” she explained. “When our baby was born I had approximately zero examples that I had seen of trans women raising children.

“So here’s one for anyone who wants to see one. I’m a trans woman and a mom. This is possible.”

Furman released three albums as Ezra Furman and the Harpoons and followed with four as a solo artist – the most recent being 2019’s Twelve Nudes.

“More music to come before long,” she promised.