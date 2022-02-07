Skrillex Poses For Pic With Jordan Peterson

A photo of Skrillex posing with controversial Canadian academic Jordan Peterson has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Peterson tweeted the photo, taken last Thursday at Miami Beach’s Fillmore, where he was presenting his talk Beyond Order. He captioned it simply: “Guess who.”

The two men are pictured in front of a photo of comedians Jackie Gleason and Art Carney (the Fillmore is part of the Jackie Gleason Theater).

Peterson, an Alberta native, is the former University of Toronto professor who has been widely criticized for his views on a wide range of topics, including gender expression. He has backed the occupation of Ottawa by anti-vaxxers.

Guess who pic.twitter.com/783rU9U9YR — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) February 5, 2022

Skrillex, whose real name is Sonny Moore, has not posted the photo and has not commented on the reactions.

“You just got Skrillex cancelled,” read one reply to Peterson’s tweet. Another read: “Skrillex is now cancelled.”

“It’s really disappointing to see Sonny hanging out with him,” one person wrote. Several others reacted with “Cringe.”

“Wow that’s an easy boycott,” read one tweet.

Others were less offended. “Two legends in one place,” read one tweet. Another read: “Two gods."

One person joked that the pair is “about to drop the hardest mixtape of all time.”

In 2018, English band Mumford & Sons caused a stir when they were pictured with Peterson. Winston Marshall later told CBC Radio: “I don't think that having a photograph with someone means you agree with everything they say."