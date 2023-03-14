Slash Launches Horror Production Company

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash is getting even further into a really scary business.

The 57-year-old, whose real name is Saul Hudson, has launched a production company, BerserkerGang, that will focus on horror flicks.

“I’ve always been a huge horror fan, especially going back to the days when horror movies actually scared the hell out of you,” Slash said, in a statement to Variety. “I want to get into the heart of the producing business so I can try and make movies that I’d like to see.”

Slash was a producer of the 2013 horror flop Nothing Left to Fear and an executive producer of last year’s The Breach, which was shot in Parry Sound, Ont. and premiered at Montreal’s Fantasia International Film Festival.

The musician is also a producer of the forthcoming horror flick Black River.

BerserkerGang, which uses the slogan “Films Forged in Fury,” is expected to unveil details about its first project at the Cannes Film Festival in May.