Slipknot Bringing 'Knotfest Roadshow' To Canada

Slipknot announced Tuesday it is bringing its Knotfest Roadshow to Canada this spring.

“Even with everything going on in the world right now, we’re still extremely excited to come back out … with two different, exciting packages,” frontman Corey Taylor said, in a release. “We pride ourselves in bringing our fans the epicentre of our music and art. Come celebrate with us, and try to stay as safe as we will be.”

The first leg of the tour, which will feature guest acts In This Moment and Jinjer, will be in Winnipeg, Regina, Saskatoon, Edmonton and Vancouver in April. The second leg, featuring Cypress Hill and Ho99o9, hits Montreal, Quebec City, Ottawa and Toronto in May.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. local time.

Slipknot w/ In This Moment & Jinjer

April 11 - Winnipeg - Canada Life Centre

April 12 - Regina - Brandt Centre

April 14 - Saskatoon - SaskTel Centre

April 15 - Edmonton - Rogers Place

April 17 - Vancouver - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Slipknot w/ Cypress Hill and Ho99o9

May 26 - Montreal - Bell Centre

May 28 - Québec - Videotron Centre

May 29 - Ottawa - Canadian Tire Centre

May 30 - Toronto - Budweiser Stage