Slipknot's Corey Taylor Urges Fans To Get Vaxxed

Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor said Monday that being vaccinated is making a significant difference in his COVID-19 battle and he is urging fans to get the shots.

“This is the worst I’ve ever been sick in my life. Had I not been vaccinated, I shudder to think how bad it would have been,” the rocker said in a video shared on social media. “But, because I had that extra little bit of protection, man, it definitely helped me get through it.

“So, go, go, go. If you’re still on the fence, I’m telling you right now, it’s the best thing you can do for yourself.”

Taylor revealed last Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and was “very, very sick.”

In Monday’s message, Taylor said he is “out of the woods” but still testing positive.

“The fever’s gone, aches are gone,” he said. “Sweating everything out, still congested, but I’m slowly but surely making my way. It shouldn’t be too much longer before I test negative, so that’s great.”

Last month, Taylor talked about the ignorance and misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines. “People act like getting a vaccine is signing a deal with the devil. It’s been so politicized and spun out of control in these conspiratorial echo chambers,” he told Heavy Consequence.

“The fact that [vaccines] have been demonized, almost to the point of these gnarly conspiracy theories, no wonder why people are afraid of it — because they’re listening to the wrong people."