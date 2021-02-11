Slipknot's Corey Taylor Wants To Write A Musical

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor says he is thinking about writing a musical.

“It’s an idea that I’ve been kind of tinkering with because I’m a scatterbrain,” the musician said on the Twitch show Talkulture. “I don’t know if I’ll ever get it done but it’s definitely something that I feel definitely more passionate about now than I did about 10 years ago when I thought of it.”

Taylor said the musical would be based on the people he knew while in his 20s in Des Moines, Iowa – “like my crew, and how we all found each other, how the misfits came together and found each other, and we kind of saved each other.”

Taylor recalled: “We all came from these crazy balls of emotional abuse and neglect and dealing with problems, but we didn’t know what the names of the problems were. The only thing that saved us was the fact that getting together made us feel like we weren’t alone. And it made us feel that if we had each other as support and as friends and as somebody to talk to, maybe we could work our way through it.”

The 47-year-old said writing a musical would be “something like another passion project, just to see what would happen.”