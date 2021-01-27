Sloan's Chris Murphy Diagnosed With Bell's Palsy

Chris Murphy of Canadian band Sloan has revealed that he was diagnosed earlier this month with Bell’s palsy, a condition that causes temporary paralysis of the face muscles.

“It’s crazy,” the 52-year-old musician wrote in an Instagram post. “I remain optimistic that my face muscles will reanimate but it’s not guaranteed and it mightn’t happen for a few months, regardless.

“Looking on the bright side, it’s probably the best time this could happen. I can just be home and wear a mask outside.”

Murphy said he noticed his mouth “seemed imbalanced” on Jan. 11 and got the diagnosis at a hospital emergency room that night.

He joked that it is “tough break for a guy who has clearly traded on his looks!”

Murphy said he is receiving treatment and is optimistic he will recover quickly.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Bell’s palsy can strike at any age and is typically temporary. “Symptoms usually start to improve within a few weeks, with complete recovery in about six months,” reads a description on the website. “A small number of people continue to have some Bell's palsy symptoms for life.”

Fans are sharing words of support for Murphy. "The smart money’s on full recovery," commented singer Steven Page.