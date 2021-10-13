Smash Mouth's Steve Harwell Quits Due To Health Issues

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell announced Tuesday he is leaving the band to focus on his “physical and mental health issues.”

The singer’s decision comes after an Oct. 9 concert in upstate New York where Harwell slurred his words, threatened to kill fans and allegedly gave a Nazi salute.

“I’ve tried so hard to power through my physical and mental health issues and to play in front of you one last time, but I just wasn’t able to,” Harwell explained, in a statement.

“Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being a rock star, performing in front of sold-out arenas and have been so fortunate to live out that dream.”

Harwell, 54, was lead singer of Smash Mouth since its formation in 1994. The band had hits like “Walkin’ on the Sun” and “All Star.”

With Harwell’s departure, Canadian musician Paul De Lisle is the only remaining original member. A rep for the band said a new lead singer will be recruited.

In his statement, Harwell thanked his bandmates and “loyal and amazing” fans.

“I am so grateful to each and every one of you who has helped Smash Mouth sell over 10 million albums worldwide, put us on top of radio charts and those who have kept ‘All Star’ relevant as one of the top memes on the internet today,” he said.

“I cannot wait to see what Smash Mouth accomplishes next and am looking forward to counting myself as one of the band’s newest fans.”