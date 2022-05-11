Smashing Pumpkins Coming To Canada With Jane's Addiction

The Smashing Pumpkins announced Wednesday they are coming to Canada later this year.

The band will play Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 24, Montreal’s Bell Centre on Oct. 26 and Quebec City’s Videotron Centre on Oct. 27. The Pumpkins will be back north on Nov. 11 for a concert at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

Jane’s Addiction and opening act Poppy are part of the Spirits On Fire Tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Friday.

The Pumpkins released their 11th studio album, Cyr, in 2020.