'SNL' Reveals 1st Musical Guests Of Season 47

Saturday Night Live on Wednesday revealed the first four musical guests of the new season.

Season 47 will kick off on Oct. 2 with Kacey Musgraves performing two tracks from her new album star-crossed. Owen Wilson is the guest host. Musgraves hasn't been musical guest on the SNL since May 2018.

The following week, Halsey performs on an episode hosted by Kim Kardashian West. Halsey, who last did SNL in January 2020, released their fourth studio album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, last month.

Young Thug is scheduled as the musical guest on Oct. 16 – one day after his album Punk drops. No Time To Die star Rami Malek will host.

The musical guest on Oct. 23 will be Brandi Carlile, whose seventh studio album, In These Silent Days, is out Oct. 1. Former SNL cast member Jason Sudeikis, now starring in the acclaimed series Ted Lasso, will guest host.

Created by Canada's Lorne Michaels, SNL premiered on Oct. 11, 1975.