Snoop Dogg Accused Of Sexual Assault

Snoop Dogg has been sued by a woman accusing him of sexually assaulting her nearly nine years ago.

The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, filed the claim in Los Angeles on Wednesday. She alleged that, in May 2013, Snoop entered the bathroom at a recording studio while she was on the toilet and forced her to perform oral sex.

She claimed he stopped when he saw her “reluctance and disgust” but left her feeling “humiliated, terrified and panicked.”

According to the lawsuit, the woman attempted to “resolve this dispute through a private mediation” this week but it was unsuccessful and Snoop then posted emojis of a judge and police officer on his Instagram with the words “Gold digger.”

Snoop Dogg is part of the line-up performing at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show on Sunday.