Snoop Dogg Accuser Drops Sex Assault Lawsuit

A lawsuit accusing Snoop Dogg of sexual assault has been dropped.

The rapper was sued in February by a woman who claimed Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, forced her to perform oral sex in May 2013. She claimed he stopped when he saw her “reluctance and disgust” but left her feeling “humiliated, terrified and panicked.”

Snoop’s lawyers sought to have the lawsuit dismissed, claiming in a court filing that “nothing remotely resembling plaintiff’s story about defendant Calvin Broadus ever happened” and noting that Snoop “vehemently denies ever engaging in any sex act with the plaintiff or assaulting or battering her.”

The woman withdrew her complaint without prejudice, meaning she can file a lawsuit at a later date.

In a statement, Snoop’s rep said: “It is not surprising that the plaintiff dismissed her complaint … Her complaint was full of false allegations and deficiencies.”