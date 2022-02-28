Snoop Dogg Could Face Lawsuit From Ex Uber Eats Driver

Snoop Dogg, currently the face of Canada’s Skip The Dishes, could be hit with a lawsuit from a former Uber Eats driver.

The rapper took to his Instagram Stories on Jan. 27 to complain about not receiving his order. In an 11-second video, he displayed the driver’s first name, photo and license plate number.

Snoop called him a “punk.”

The driver, Said, told KCAL9 in Los Angeles he now fears for his safety. The station reported that Said wants to hire a lawyer and possibly file a lawsuit against Snoop.

He said he contacted Snoop “many times” for instructions on where to deliver the order and followed Uber Eats protocol by waiting eight minutes before cancelling the order.

In response to Snoop’s Instagram Story, Uber Eats publicly apologized to the rap star and refunded his order. Said has stopped working for the company.

Snoop currently stars in commercials for Skip The Dishes, which competes with Uber Eats in Canada.