Snoop Dogg Joins Group Hoping To Buy Ottawa Senators

Snoop Dogg said Monday he is part of a group hoping to buy the Ottawa Senators.

In an Instagram post, the rap star praised Los Angeles entrepreneur Neko Sparks, who has put together a team of more than a dozen investors.

“I'm looking forward to being apart of that ownership team,” Snoop wrote. “I WANNA BRING HOCKEY TO OUR COMMUNITY.”

According to sources cited by The Athletic, Snoop is hoping to broaden hockey’s fanbase and make games more accessible to diverse and low-income families.

There’s evidence that Snoop is a fan of the game. He famously wore a Pittsburgh Penguins jersey in the 1994 video for “Gin and Juice” and, in 2018, launched a weekly video series on NHL.com.