Snoop Dogg Mourning Loss Of His Mother

Snoop Dogg is mourning the loss of his mother Beverly Broadus Green at the age of 70.

“Smile snoopy that’s what U would say when it was time to take a picture,” the rapper captioned a photo in the first of four Instagram posts dedicated to his mother.

“Mama thank u for having me,” he wrote in another post. He also used a series of emojis to express his sadness and posted “Till. We. Meet. Again.”

Stars like Lizzo, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland shared condolences in the comments section of Snoop's posts.

Green died only days after Snoop celebrated his 50th birthday. She has three other sons.

She had been in hospital for several months with an undisclosed illness. In June, Snoop posted a photo showing he and his brothers at her bedside. “Me and my brothers went to c mama today and she opened up her eyes to c us and let us know she still fighting,” he captioned the pic.

Mississippi-born Green was an ordained evangelist and wrote two books about her life.