Snoop Dogg Producing His Own Biopic

Snoop Dogg announced Wednesday he’s producing his own biopic.

“I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I’m trying to portray on screen, and the memory I’m trying to leave behind,” the 51-year-old rap icon said, in a statement. “It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni.”

The film, from Universal and Snoop’s Death Row Pictures, will be directed by Allen Hughes (Menace II Society) and penned by Joe Robert Cole (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever). It will incorporate music from Snoop’s catalogue.

Universal has some experience with rap biopics, including 2015’s Straight Outta Compton about N.W.A. and 2002’s 8 Mile with Eminem. Both grossed more than $200 million U.S. at the box office and earned Oscar nominations for best original screenplay and best original song, respectively.

Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr., has released 19 studio albums since 1993 and has been nominated for 16 Grammy Awards.

His production credits include several documentaries, this year’s comedy Bromates and the forthcoming feature The Underdoggs.