Snoop Dogg Seeks Trademark For 'Snoop Doggs'

Snoop Dogg appears to be getting into the weenie business.

The rap icon filed an application on Dec. 6 with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for the name “Snoop Doggs,” a business that will offer "hot dogs, hot dog sausages, sausages, turkey sausages [and] vegetarian sausages.” The application also covers these food items “for consumption on or off the premises.”

While it may seem like an apt (and, frank-ly overdue) business venture, Snoop has previously expressed disgust for tube meat – even though he appeared in a Burger King training video for its grilled hot dogs.

On a 2016 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the rapper watched how hot dogs are made and declared he “ain’t never eating a motherf**king hot dog!” He vowed: “Every time I see a motherf**ker at a barbecue with a plate with a hot dog on it, I’m knocking that s**t out of his hands.

“If that’s how they make hot dogs, I don’t want one. I’m good.”

Snoop Dogg is the latest rap star to get into the food business. Last year, Eminem launched Mom's Spaghetti in Detroit and Drake announced he invested in Dave's Hot Chicken.