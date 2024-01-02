Snoop Dogg To Be A Correspondent For NBC's 2024 Olympics Coverage

Snoop Dogg has been announced as a correspondent for NBC's coverage of the 2024 Olympic Games this summer.

The peacock network announced the news during Sunday Night Football this weekend, adding that the rapper/entrepreneur will appear on the Olympic Primetime Show beginning July 26.

According to a NBC press release, Snoop will join NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico and give his "unique take on what’s happening in Paris. He’ll explore the city’s iconic landmarks, attend Olympic competitions and events, and visit with the athletes, their friends, and families."

Snoop confirmed the news on social media, writing, "Yup, it’s official. 2024 Paris Olympics I’m there!!", along with a clip of him speaking to USA olympians.

In a statement, he gave more context, saying, “I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness. We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked. Let’s elevate, celebrate, and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold. Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?”

“Snoop is already an Olympic gold medal commentator, generating tens of millions of views for his highlights commentary on Peacock of the dressage competition during the Tokyo Olympics,” added Molly Solomon, Executive Producer and President, NBC Olympics Production. “That performance alone has earned Snoop a job as our Special Correspondent in Paris. We don’t know what the heck is going to happen every day, but we know he will add his unique perspective to our re-imagined Olympic primetime show.”

The 2024 Paris Games begin on July 26 and run through August 11, 2024.