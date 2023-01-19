Snoop Dogg To Be Inducted Into Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan and Sade are among the artists being inducted this year into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Snoop is only the fourth rapper to be inducted, behind Jay-Z, Jermaine Dupri and Missy Elliott. The 51-year-old’s long list of tracks includes “Gin and Juice” and “Drop It Like It’s Hot.”

The ceremony – the first since 2019 due to the pandemic – will take place in New York City on June 15.

Also being inducted are Jeff Lynne of ELO fame, Teddy Riley and country songwriter Liz Rose. Glen Ballard, who co-wrote and produced Alanis Morissette’s smash hit album Jagged Little Pill, is also being honoured.

Songwriters qualify for induction 20 years after the first commercial release of a song.

“The music industry does not exist without songwriters delivering great songs first,” chairman Nile Rodgers said, in a release. “Without them there is no recorded music, no concert business, no merch … nothing, it all starts with the song and the songwriter.”

Among those on the ballot this year were Canada’s Bryan Adams.