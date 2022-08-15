Snoop Dogg Unveils Breakfast Cereal

Snoop Dogg and Master P are getting into the cereal game.

The rappers have unveiled Snoop Loopz, described as a gluten-free “delicious” multigrain cereal boasting “more marshmallows.”

The sweet treat comes from Broadus Foods, a company founded by Snoop Dogg (whose real name is Calvin Broadus) and headed by Master P (aka Percy Miller) that supports charities like Door of Hope.

Available at U.S. retailers, Snoop Loopz joins a line of products that already includes Momma Snoop pancake mix, syrup, oatmeal and grits.