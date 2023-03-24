Snoop Dogg Wants Role On 'Coronation Street'

Snoop Dogg wants to drop it like it's hot at Rovers Return.

The 51-year-old rap icon, promoting his new crypto game in London, told The Sun he wants to show up on Coronation Street.

“I love it,” he said of the long-running British drama. “If they call me, I’ll do it. I’ll play [whatever] they need.”

Snoop added: “I love the cinematography, acting, the storyline and just the reality. I’d like to be part of it because they’ve been part of my culture.”

Coronation Street has aired on ITV since 1960. (In Canada, it can be seen on CBC.)

There's another coronation Snoop is willing to be part of: He said he would happily perform for King Charles at the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on May 7. “Make it happen,” he teased.

The rapper was once barred from the UK due to his 1993 arrest in connection with a murder in Los Angeles. He was later acquitted.

“When they tried to kick me out of England, the Queen made a comment that her grandbabies loved Snoop Doggy Dogg, and he had done no wrong in Britain, so she gave me permission to be here,” he recalled.

“Those grandbabies grew up to be Prince William and Harry, so I had influence on them and they had influence on their grandmother, which enabled me to get into this beautiful country. They love my music. There’s mutual love and respect.”