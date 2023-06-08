Social Distortion Postpones Tour As Mike Ness Battles Cancer

Social Distortion has pulled the plug on its summer tour – including nine shows in Canada – while frontman Mike Ness battles cancer.

“I was diagnosed with stage one tonsil cancer,” the singer revealed in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“The recovery from surgery is a day-by-day process and in three weeks we start radiation and that should be the last therapy I need. The team of doctors are certain that once finished with this course, I will be able to start the healing and recovery process. We expect a full recovery enabling me to live a long and productive life.”

Ness, 61, said the band is postponing its tour and album release so he can heal. He thanked fans for their patience.

“I want you all to know that this has opened my eyes to a whole new struggle,” he wrote. “I know it’s one that many of you or your loved ones have personally endured, and my heart goes out to you because I now know what it’s like from this heavy experience.”

Ness ended his message with: “We WILL get through this….”

Social Distortion was scheduled to play Vancouver on July 5 and 6, Edmonton on July 8 and 9, Calgary on July 10 and Winnipeg on July 12 and then in Guelph, Ont. on July 21, Toronto on July 22 and Montreal on July 23.