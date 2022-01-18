Songwriter Jon Lind Dies At 73

Jon Lind, who co-wrote hits like Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Boogie Wonderland” and Madonna’s “Crazy For You,” died Saturday after a battle with cancer. He was 73.

In a statement, performing rights organization ASCAP described Lind as “a great songwriter and a beautiful soul … who leaves a legacy of iconic songs.”

Lind started his music career as a folk singer and played in several bands before turning to songwriting. He earned a Grammy nomination in 1992 for co-writing Vanessa Williams’ 1992 hit “Save the Best for Last.”

Lind’s list of credits include songs for Cher, Cheap Trick, Rick Astley and Canada's Céline Dion ("Sleep Tight").

From 1998 to 2011, Lind was an A&R executive at Hollywood Records, where he worked with artists like the Jonas Brothers, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato.

He is survived by wife Sue Drew, daughters Jenny and Joanna and stepchildren Daniel D’Astuges and Catherine Jones as well as three grandchildren.