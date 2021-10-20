Songwriter Leslie Bricusse Dies At 80

Leslie Bricusse, who co-wrote “Pure Imagination” for 1971’s Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and the themes to Bond films Goldfinger and You Only Live Twice, died Tuesday in France. He was 80.

The English songwriter won Oscars for “Talk to the Animals” from 1967’s Doctor Dolittle and for his work on music for 1982’s Victor/Victoria as well as a Grammy for 1962’s “What Kind of Fool Am I?” by Sammy Davis Jr.

Bricusse and his frequent collaborator Anthony Newley penned “Feeling Good,” which went on to be recorded by artists like Nina Simone, George Michael and Canada’s Michael Bublé.

Bricusse’s friend, actress Joan Collins, described him as “one of the giant songwriters of our time” in an Instagram post. “I will miss him terribly, as will his many friends.”

Bricusse is survived by wife Yvonne and son Adam.