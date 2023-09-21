Sophie Turner Is Suing Joe Jonas To Return Children To England

Sophie Turner is suing her estranged husband Joe Jonas for the return of their two children to England.

Turner filed a petition in Manhattan today (September 21), claiming "the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained." The documents state that the couple’s kids - aged 3 and 14 months - have been "wrongfully retained" in New York City, away from “their habitual residence” in England.

According to Turner, the two parents agreed on England as a "forever home" for the family last Christmas and had begun looking for homes in the English countryside after selling their mansion in Miami, People reports.

A "temporary agreement" between the couple allowed their children to go on tour with Jonas' band, where he could spend more hours during the day with them, which Turner was unable to do while on location filming the TV series, Joan.

In the documents, Turner's attorney writes that "The Father has possession of the children’s passports. He refuses to return the passports to the Mother and refuses to send the children home to England with the Mother."

In response, Jonas' lawyer allegedly told Turner's legal team that the father will not be returning the passports or consenting for his daughters to move abroad.

Update: Joe Jonas has responded with a statement accusing Turner of violating an order from a Florida judge who ruled the children will remain in the U.S.

According to TMZ, the statement reads, “After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case. Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce. The Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children. Sophie was served with this order on September 6, 2023, more than two weeks ago.

“Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also okay with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the UK. The children were born in the U.S. and have spent the vast majority of their lives in the U.S. They are American citizens."

Jonas was reportedly shocked by Turner's lawsuit, claiming the day before the couple had a friendly meeting in which they agreed to work together on a co-parenting plan.

Jonas filed for divorce on September 1, citing that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.”