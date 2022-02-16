Sorry Mom, A 'Baby Shark' Movie Is Coming Soon

“Baby Shark,” the infectious children’s song with the most-viewed video on YouTube, is being turned into an animated feature.

Streaming platform Paramount+ has partnered with Nickelodeon Animation and South Korea’s Pinkfong Company on a Baby Shark movie to premiere next year.

The “Baby Shark Dance” video, which was posted in 2016, recently topped 10 billion views on YouTube.

The song comes from Pinkfong!, the creation of South Korean educational company SmartStudy. It’s based on a traditional singalong from the 1900s (check out a German techno variation from 2008 here).

“Baby Shark” became so popular, Pinkfong! released a version about monkeys last year that people haven’t exactly gone bananas for as well as a Christmas version that puts the Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo in Fa La La La La.

It also spawned Baby Shark’s Big Show!, an animated series for pre-schoolers, as well as the sing-along special Baby Shark’s Space Adventure.