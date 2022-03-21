Soulja Boy Is Going To Be A Dad

Soulja Boy and his girlfriend, hairstylist Jackilyn Martinez, are expecting their first baby.

The couple shared the news on Saturday by posting clips of a sex-reveal party on Instagram.

“It’s a boy,” wrote the 31-year-old rapper, who later shared in an Instagram Story: “DEAR SON I WILL LOVE U FOREVER.”

Soulja Boy, whose real name is DeAndre Way, shared in an Instagram Story last September his hopes for a son. “I HAVE EVERYTHING I WANT IN LIFE EXCEPT FOR A SON … I’VE BEEN PATIENT.”

A former girlfriend filed a lawsuit last May alleging that she miscarried in 2015 after Way punched and kicked her during an argument. She also claimed the rapper repeatedly threatened her life and coerced her into sex acts during their relationship.

Another woman filed a lawsuit in January 2021 accusing Way of assault and sexual assault while they were together from January 2019 to August 2020.

Way’s rep denied all the allegations.

Soulja Boy had the hits “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” and “Kiss Me Thru the Phone” in 2007 and 2008.