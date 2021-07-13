Sparks Tour Includes 2 Stops In Canada

Art pop duo Sparks announced Monday they will wrap up their spring 2022 tour in Canada.

Brothers Ron Mael and Russell Mael will end the trek with a show at Toronto’s Queen Elizabeth Theatre on April 2. The only other Canadian date is March 15 at the Vogue Theatre in Vancouver.

Tickets go on sale July 16 at 10 a.m. local time.

Sparks released its 24th studio album A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip last year. The Mael brothers also penned the screenplay and music for Annette, a movie starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotilard that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this month.

The Sparks Brothers, a documentary about Sparks directed by Edgar Wright, was released last month.