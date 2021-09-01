Spice Girls Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of Debut Album

Spice Girls are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album by releasing a deluxe edition packed with bonus tracks, b-sides and previously unreleased recordings.

The announcement came Wednesday with the release of a version of “Say You’ll Be There” that replaces Judd Lander’s harmonica with a sax solo.

Spice, which was released on Sept. 19, 1996, spawned other hits like “Wannabe,” “2 Become 1” and “Mama.” The album topped the charts in Canada and sold over a million copies.

Spice25, due out Oct. 29, will come as a double CD set inside a hardcover book and there will also be several vinyl and cassette editions.

“From the first wannabe baby steps to conquering the whole world with a team of Spices, thank you doesn’t seem enough to all of you who have supported us, followed in our footsteps, walked in our great big shoes and who have shared our dreams,” said Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), in a release. “It’s been 25 years of pure magic. Spice Girls forever!”

Melanie C (Sporty Spice) added: “25 years, wow! I have so many wonderful memories of writing, recording, promoting and touring this album and so many people to thank. This is the record that set us off on our incredible journey. A huge thank you to our fans and family all around the World. Thank you for always being there with your unrelenting support and making our dreams come true. My love and gratitude always.”

Geri Horner (Ginger Spice) also thanked Spice Girls fans. “Without you there is no us – sending endless love and gratitude,” she said, in the release. “Whoever you are, whatever your dreams – live them, be them. The Spice Girls motto is testament to that.”

Mel B (Scary Spice) shared: “All I ever wanted was to be accepted and to make everyone around me – gay, straight, brown, black, shy or loud like me – to feel they can celebrate who they are and to be free to be themselves.

“All I hope – 25 years on – is that message has been heard loud and clear. It’s true that in the end love IS all you need so I thank everyone who has ever bought a Spice Girls record or stood in the rain to greet us or got dressed up in pink, in a tracksuit, a ginger wig, a leopard print catsuit or put on Vic’s iconic pout!”

Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) added: “We couldn't let 25 years pass without thanking the fans for their incredible support. There are so many people who have played a part in the success of the Spice Girls throughout the years, you know who you are and we thank you.”

Spice25 Bonus Content:

Wannabe (Dave Way Alternative Mix) (03:25)

Say You’ll Be There (7-inch Radio Mix) (04:09)

2 Become 1 (Orchestral Version)

Mama (Biffco Mix)

Love Thing (12-inch Unlimited Groove Mix)

Take Me Home

Last Time Lover (Demo)

Feed Your Love

If U Can’t Dance (Demo)

Who Do You Think You Are (Demo)

One of These Girls

Shall We Say Goodbye Then?