Spice Girls Plotting 'Spice World' Sequel: Report

A British tabloid claims Geri Horner (aka Ginger Spice) has launched a plan to make a sequel to the 1997 Spice Girls movie Spice World.

The Sun cites an unnamed source as saying Horner and group mates Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) and Mel Brown (Scary Spice) want to mark the film’s 25th anniversary next year with “a tongue-in-cheek sequel.”

According to the report, there is a screenwriter considering working on the project.

The Sun noted that reps for the Spice Girls declined to comment.

Last November, Chisholm told UK’s You magazine the four women were “talking” about a plan to mark the 25th anniversary of their debut album Spice in 2021 – “but I can’t say more than that.” With four months to go until the anniversary, nothing has been announced.

In addition to the Spice Girls, Spice World had an eclectic cast that included Roger Moore, Meat Loaf, Barry Humphries (aka Dame Edna) and Canada’s Mark McKinney as well as cameos by Elton John and Bob Geldof.

The movie was nominated for 10 Golden Raspberry Awards, including Worst Picture. The five members of the Spice Girls ended up sharing the Razzie for Worst Actress.

Spice World topped the UK box office and grossed about $100 million U.S. worldwide.

The Spice Girls – without Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) reunited in 2019 for a 13-date tour of the UK and Ireland.