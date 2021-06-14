Spice Girls Releasing 25th Anniversary 'Wannabe' EP

Spice Girls are inviting fans to help them celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut single “Wannabe.”

Universal Music has announced it is releasing a limited edition EP, Wannabe25, and launching the “#IAmASpiceGirl” campaign.

Wannabe25 features the original radio edit of the track as well as a Junior Vasquez Remix and a previously unreleased demo version. There is also a previously unreleased song titled “Feed Your Love.”

The EP will be available to stream beginning July 9 and physical copies – including vinyl and cassette – will be out July 23.

Fans are being encouraged to share their stories of “people power” in words or video by using the “IAmASpiceGirl” hashtag on social media platforms or sending them to spicegirls@umusic.com.

“Wannabe” was released on July 8, 1996 and quickly topped the charts around the world. The song helped make the Spice Girls debut album Spice become the best-selling ever by a female group.