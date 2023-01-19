Sports Host Stephen A. Smith Apologizes To Rihanna

Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith has apologized to Rihanna after he was blasted on social media for a comment he made on Wednesday’s episode of Sherri.

Smith, who co-hosts ESPN’s First Take, was asked by Sherri Shepherd if he was excited about Rihanna’s upcoming Super Bowl halftime show performance.

“I don’t want to say I’m not excited,” he replied. "She’s fantastic. That’s not where I’m going with this. Ladies and gentleman, she’s a lot of things, she’s spectacular … There’s one thing she’s not, she ain’t Beyoncé.

“Rihanna’s music is fantastic, she’s great, she’s a sister. I love her dearly, I listen to her music, I’m gonna support her ’til the cows come home. I’m just telling you for me, there’s Beyoncé and there’s everybody else … She’s going to be good. She can’t be bad, she’s too great not to be good.”

Late Wednesday, Smith posted a video message to address the fan outrage.

“I’m gonna own it. I know what y’all trying to do, but I’m gonna own it because I get paid to speak for a living, so I need to be more careful,” he admitted.

“I want Rihanna to know: You’re a superstar, you’re sensational, you’re spectacular, you’re no joke and you are a worthy person to be doing the Super Bowl halftime show.”

Smith explained that he is a Beyoncé fan “and the only reason any kind of comparison came into play” is because Beyoncé’s 2013 and 2016 performances at the Super Bowl were “the greatest shows that I’ve ever seen” and “anybody has to measure up to that.”

Smith insisted he did not intend to disrespect Rihanna. “I know she’s phenomenal and she’s my sister. Nothing but love for her,” he said, “but Beyoncé is my sister too. I got love for the both of them. I just think that Beyoncé is the greatest performer out there today. That’s me, that doesn’t mean I’m hating on anybody else. Doesn’t mean I’m damn sure wishing for Rihanna to fail. I don’t believe she’s going to fail. She’s going to be great.”

The sports personality ended his message with some words for Rihanna. “Go do your thing,” he said. "I apologize for creating whatever brouhaha comes of this. I gotta be more careful, where people twist it and turn it into something it ain’t. My bad on that.

“You know you gotta turn it out. And I believe you will.”

The Super Bowl LVII airs Feb. 12 on CTV (part of Bell Media, owner of this website).