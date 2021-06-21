'Springsteen On Broadway' Theatre Revises Vaccine Policy

The theatre hosting Bruce Springsteen’s one-man show has updated its admission policy to welcome fans who received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

New York City’s Jujamcyn Theaters had previously said only patrons who received a vaccine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would be allowed to attend Springsteen on Broadway, which is set to resume on June 26 with a 25-show summer run.

The FDA has not approved the AstraZeneca vaccine, meaning many fans from countries like Canada and the UK could not see the show.

On Friday, Jujamcyn Theaters said anyone vaccinated with shots approved by either the FDA or the World Health Organization are welcome. Ticket holders “must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre,” according to guidelines posted online. “Proof of vaccination must come directly from the healthcare provider that performed the vaccination” either displayed on a smartphone or printed.

Non-essential travel between Canada and the U.S. remains restricted until July 21.