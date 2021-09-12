St. John's Music Festival Finds New Venue After Hurricane Larry

A music festival in St. John’s, NL is moving after losing its venue to Hurricane Larry, which hit the island as a Category 1 storm.

The Iceberg Alley Performance Tent is an 11-day festival that kicked off on Sept. 8 with a concerts by Melissa Etheridge and Billy Talent.

But, the venue – a 36,000-square-foot circus tent at Quidi Vidi Lake – suffered “significant damage” from winds that walloped the area, according to a tweet from organizers on Saturday. “Thankfully no one on site was harmed during the storm,” it added.

Saturday’s concert by Alan Doyle, Matt Mays, & The Fine Lads had to be scrapped, as well as a performance on Sunday by Johnny Reid. (The festival had cancelled Friday night’s show – a line-up of classic Canadian bands April Wine, Honeymoon Suite and The Northern Pikes – due to the approaching storm.)

Within hours, though, the festival had found a new home: Mile One Centre. Organizers credited “the efforts of the City of St. John’s and St. John’s Sports and Entertainment.”

Doyle tweeted: “This is simply incredible. What a showing of support and cooperation.”

His show was pushed to Sept. 19 and Reid’s was rescheduled to Sept. 20.

The Iceberg Alley Performance Tent series will resume at Mile One on Monday with Big Wreck, Wintersleep and Big Naked. Other acts scheduled to perform this week include Our Lady Peace, Barenaked Ladies and July Talk.