St. Patrick's Day: 10 Songs To Shamrock Your Day

Grab a Guinness (or a Shamrock Shake if you're a wee one) and don your green apparel because it’s St. Patrick’s Day!

Whether you're planning to have a wee bit o' fun in a bar, at a cèilidh or at home, music will get you in the spirit of the last socially acceptable cultural appropriation celebration.

At risk of sparking comments with righteous indignation, we should point out that not all these songs are necessarily Irish. And, oddly, we didn’t even consider anything by Green Day.

As Macklemore says, "Even if you're not Irish, put your glasses up."

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis - “Irish Celebration”

The Pogues with The Dubliners - “The Irish Rover”

The Irish Rovers - “Buy Us A Drink”

The Sunday Punchers - “Guinness”

Ed Sheeran - “Galway Girl”

Celtic Woman - “Danny Boy”

Emmet Cahill's Ireland - “When Irish Eyes are Smiling”

The Dubliners - “Fiddler’s Green”

The Irish Rovers - “Black Velvet Band”

Spirit of the West - “Home For A Rest”

