St. Patrick's Day: 10 Songs To Shamrock Your World

Just because you probably can't be in a crowded bar or at a cèilidh right now doesn't mean you can't have a wee bit o' fun on St. Patrick's Day.

Grab a Guinness, don your green apparel and turn on some music to get you in the spirit of the last socially acceptable cultural appropriation celebration.

We’ve compiled a selection of tracks that will shamrock your world and have you screaming "Who’s your Paddy?!"

MORE: Listen to SHAMROCK RADIO on iHeartRadio!

At risk of sparking a barrage of faux outrage on social media, we should point out that not all of these songs are necessarily Irish. And, oddly, we didn’t even consider anything by Green Day.

As Macklemore says, "Even if you're not Irish, put your glasses up."

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis - “Irish Celebration”

The Pogues with The Dubliners - “The Irish Rover”

The Irish Rovers - “Buy Us A Drink”

The Sunday Punchers - “Guinness”

Ed Sheeran - “Galway Girl”

Celtic Woman - “Danny Boy”

Emmet Cahill's Ireland - “When Irish Eyes are Smiling”

The Dubliners - “Fiddler’s Green”

The Irish Rovers - “Black Velvet Band”

Spirit of the West - “Home For A Rest”