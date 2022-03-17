St. Patrick's Day: 10 Songs To Shamrock Your World

Grab a Guinness (or a Shamrock Shake if you're a wee one) and don your green apparel because it’s St. Patrick’s Day!

For the first time in awhile, you're allowed to gather in a bar or at a cèilidh for a wee bit o' fun. But if you're staying home, you can still celebrate with music to get you in the spirit of the last socially acceptable cultural appropriation celebration.

LISTEN TO SHAMROCK RADIO

At risk of sparking comments with righteous indignation, we should point out that not all these songs are necessarily Irish. And, oddly, we didn’t even consider anything by Green Day.

As Macklemore says, "Even if you're not Irish, put your glasses up."

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis - “Irish Celebration”

The Pogues with The Dubliners - “The Irish Rover”

The Irish Rovers - “Buy Us A Drink”

The Sunday Punchers - “Guinness”

Ed Sheeran - “Galway Girl”

Celtic Woman - “Danny Boy”

Emmet Cahill's Ireland - “When Irish Eyes are Smiling”

The Dubliners - “Fiddler’s Green”

The Irish Rovers - “Black Velvet Band”

Spirit of the West - “Home For A Rest”

This is an updated version of a previously published article.