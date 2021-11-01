iHeartRadio

Stars Get Into Spirit Of Halloween

Music stars once again got into the spirit of Halloween – and shared their creative costumes on social media. Here’s a look at some of this year’s best looks:

Ariana Grande celebrated Halloween as Ellen Greene from Little Shop of Horrors while husband Dalton Gomez went as nerdy florist Seymour Krelborn. “Somewhere that’s green,” read the caption on a set of pics Grande shared on Sunday. In a pre-Halloween photo shoot, Grande was unrecognizable as “Miss Creature from the Black Lagoon" – a wink at the 1954 cult classic.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello put on their best skeleton faces for Día de los Muertos, the Mexican holiday that started on Sunday.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A pair of singers decided to pay homage to stars who died too soon. Alessia Cara did a perfect Amy Winehouse and Bebe Rexha did a spot-on Anna Nicole Smith (complete with elderly groom).

Justin Bieber went out for Halloween as a blinged-out teddy bear with wife Hailey Bieber, who was a black cat. "It’s the bear necessities of life,” Justin captioned a selfie. (Pre-Halloween, Hailey showcased a number of iconic looks from Britney Spears music videos on her Instagram.)

Lizzo had a busy Halloween – she dressed up as Baby Yoda (aka Grogu) from The Mandalorian; as Dorothea from ‘90s series Bébé's Kids; and as the “Red Light, Green Light” doll from Squid Game. (Also doing the Squid Game doll was Lisa from BLACKPINK.)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah nailed The Weeknd’s now-retired After Hours character.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Harry Styles dressed as Dorothy from the 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz during a concert Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The singer wore a dress with ruby red slippers as well as bright red cheeks and a bow in his hair to perform “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shakira left her she-wolf at home and celebrated Halloween as a witch – before looking bloody good with husband Gerard Piqué.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Saweetie paid tribute to Halle Berry in the 2004 movie Catwoman. “Had to put on for the best Catwoman to ever do it,” she captioned a clever video on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner posed as Paolo and Isabella from The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

John Legend was Gomez and wife Chrissie Teigen was Morticia to portray the Addams Family. Also doing Morticia were Charli XCX and Cardi B (who, with daughter Kulture, also dressed up as witches).

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Megan Thee Stallion was a decidedly un-Disney Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians. “Say what you want but a bitch be WORKIN,” the rapper wrote.

Lil Nas X chose a kid-friendly look and a sinister one for Halloween. He donned a track suit and blond wig as Seth Powers from the Nickelodeon series Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide – or “Nas’s Declassified School Survival Guide” as he called it – and then transformed into Voldemort, the Harry Potter bad guy.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Doja Cat embodied Ms. Sara Bellum from The Powerpuff Girls at a Halloween party on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Janelle Monáe did a perfect Jim Carrey as The Grinch from the 2000 movie.

Meghan Trainor had no less than four Halloween costumes this year – a Ghostbuster, a vampire, a slice of pizza and Dr. Phil.

