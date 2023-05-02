Stars Pay Tribute To Gordon Lightfoot

Tributes are flooding social media following the death Monday of singer-songwriter and Canadian icon Gordon Lightfoot.

Here's just a sample of the reactions, memories and condolences:

“Rainy day people all know there’s no sorrow they can’t rise above.” - Gordon Lightfoot



Heartbroken to learn of the loss of a Canadian legend, Gordon Lightfoot. Sending love and comfort to his loved ones during this tough time. Rest in peace, Gordon. 🕊



📸MICHAEL OCHS ARCHIVE pic.twitter.com/Qu04BjKsyC — Robbie Robertson (@r0bbier0berts0n) May 2, 2023

When we were younger, Burton Cummings and I went to a #GordonLightfoot concert. We sat there mesmerized the entire time at the way he sang and the stories his lyrics told. Poetry, folklore & music. Spellbound would be a good way to describe it. Love to his family and friends… pic.twitter.com/3yCVHsfk8E — Randy Bachman (@RandysVinylTap) May 2, 2023

This one is really hard to write. Once in a blue moon you get to work and hang out with one of the people you admired when you were growing up. I was lucky enough to say Gordon was my friend and I'm gutted to know he's gone. The world is a lesser place without him. I know I speak… pic.twitter.com/GsFOwEGnrq — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) May 2, 2023

The world lost one of its great storytellers yesterday. Canada lost part of itself. And I lost a hero. Gordon Lightfoot, may you rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/RgafvNdBrd — Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) May 2, 2023

Gordon Lightfoot: 1938 – 2023 pic.twitter.com/vlrIPhKgLs — Massey Hall (@masseyhall) May 2, 2023

We have lost one of our greatest singer-songwriters. Gordon Lightfoot captured our country’s spirit in his music – and in doing so, he helped shape Canada’s soundscape. May his music continue to inspire future generations, and may his legacy live on forever. To his family,… — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 2, 2023

Your poetry and melodies are an eternal inspiration. Rest in peace now, Gordon Lightfoot. pic.twitter.com/cF2g0emYey — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) May 2, 2023

What a genius #GordonLightfoot was. His music is such a big part of my life. Rest in peace. Grateful for the inspiration he gave all of us. — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) May 2, 2023

RIP to the great songwriter Gordon Lightfoot. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) May 2, 2023

"I have just a really strong love for people when I perform. I really do." - #GordonLightfoot



Rest in peace, Gordon Lightfoot. Thank you for sharing your love and music.



Pictured 📸: Tina Hansler, Levon Helm, Bill Avis, Ronnie Hawkins, Gordon Lightfoot & Wanda Hawkins pic.twitter.com/XZOHJtlehV — The Band (@TheBandOfficial) May 2, 2023

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Gordon Lightfoot, Canada's most legendary singer-songwriter. We will fly our NAC flag at half mast in his memory. Gordon's music reflected the mood and spirit of a generation, and became the soundtrack of our country. pic.twitter.com/YxrkXHx7k2 — National Arts Centre (@CanadasNAC) May 2, 2023

Rest In Peace #GordonLightfoot - a true legend! pic.twitter.com/8sn60KQKZH — The Northern Pikes (@ThePikesBand) May 2, 2023

Gordon Lightfoot (@Lightfoot365), a defining force of 60s and 70s folk-pop with a prolific songwriting career, inspired generations after him. We were honored to host his conversation and performance in 2013. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/b74RaRSUU1 — GRAMMY Museum (@GRAMMYMuseum) May 2, 2023

We send our most heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of legendary Canadian music icon, Gordon Lightfoot. pic.twitter.com/Ncdha62a7x — The JUNO Awards (@TheJUNOAwards) May 2, 2023

In 2019, I recorded a cover of Gordon Lightfoot's haunting "If You Could Read My Mind" for my Runaway Horses 30th Anniversary box set. https://t.co/ACT4InvEJt

It's one of my favorite songs.

RIP #gordonlightfoot pic.twitter.com/s6cRWFh9Jx — Belinda Carlisle 💙 (@belindacarlisle) May 2, 2023