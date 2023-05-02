iHeartRadio

Stars Pay Tribute To Gordon Lightfoot


Tributes are flooding social media following the death Monday of singer-songwriter and Canadian icon Gordon Lightfoot.

Here's just a sample of the reactions, memories and condolences:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

