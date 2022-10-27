Steve Lacy Postpones Show In Canada To Make 'SNL' Debut

Steve Lacy announced Thursday he is postponing a show in Vancouver next month so that he can be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

The 24-year-old singer will make his SNL debut on the Nov. 5 episode, which will be hosted by Amy Schumer. Lacy was scheduled to bring his Give You the World Tour to Vancouver’s Vogue Theatre on Nov. 6.

“APOLOGIES TO THE WEST COAST,” he wrote in an Instagram Story, adding that shows in five U.S. cities are also impacted. “WE R STILL GONNA DO THE SHOWS JUST A NEW DATE!! STAY TUNED.”

Lacy, former guitarist with R&B group The Internet, has been riding high ever since the release of his sophomore solo album Gemini Rights thanks to the single “Bad Habit,” which spent three weeks at No. 1 on the U.S. chart. (The song is currently No. 10 on the Billboard Canadian Hot 100.)

This weekend’s SNL will be hosted by rapper Jack Harlow, who is also musical guest.